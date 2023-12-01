Lil Gotit Blasts Those Disturbing Brother Lil Keed's Grave

Recently, Lil Gotit took to social media to send a message to those disrespecting his late brother, Lil Keed. According to him, people have been going to Lil Keed's grave and throwing away the flowers his loved ones have left for him. Lil Gotit made it clear that he won't be tolerating the disrespect, sharing his tentative plans to catch those responsible.

“Who keeps going to my brother’s grave doing st*pid sh*t, man, y’all done threw his flowers away. Everybody got flowers up there. Why the hell y’all just go to my brother’s grave and throw flowers away?” he asked on his Instagram Story. “It’s weird. I hope your st*pid-a** dies. You’re playing with the dead. Y’all n***a-a** just burnt. Atlanta’s so damn fried. How the hell y’all keep messing with the dead? Hope Keed get on y’all st*pid a**.”

Lil Gotit "Can't Wait To Catch" Those Responsible

“I can’t wait to catch a n****’s a**," he added. "His a** is toasted if I catch his a**, whoever’s doing it, n**** or a b*tch.” This isn't the first time Lil Gotit has sent a message about his late brother, however. Earlier this year, he took to social media to let users know not to post Lil Keed whatsoever, citing his mother's wishes. "My momma said she would like for nobody to post Keed in any type of way. Like, tryna be funny.. Just don't post it. Lil Gotit's gon' say something, that's all I'ma say. I don't give a f*ck what nobody do or nobody say, just don't post Keed, I don't care. I just got on here to say that," he explained.

"That's what my mom said. Nobody post bruh. It could be happy, it could tryna be funny, it could be you really f*ck with him.. just don't post him at all. I'm having no [mis]understandments about this sh*t, you hear me?" he added. What do you think of Lil Gotit's message to those disrespecting his late brother? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

