The word “snitch” clearly triggers Tekashi 6ix9ine. Hip-hop’s shunned him (with the exception of Akademiks and Wack 100), but he’s apparently the resident expert when it comes to cooperating with authorities. Needless to say, 6ix9ine couldn’t help but react to the viral video of Gunna admitting YSL is a gang.

6ix9ine invoked the name of the late Lil Keed in particular to throw shade at the YSL camp. The Long Live Mexico rapper passed away three days after prosecutors hit Young Thug and YSL with RICO charges. However, one of his final posts reiterated how YSL was not a gang but a label and a family in support of his incarcerated cohorts.

Tekashi used the post to taunt Gunna following his admission that YSL is, indeed, a gang. “Ya dead mans last post on IG,” 6ix9ine wrote. “@gunna if he was alive he be disappointed to the Yes Mam.”

Keed’s brother, Lil GotIt and Young Thugs’ sister, Dolly White, fired back at 6ix9ine. Following his IG diss, Dolly and GotIt told 6ix9ine to refrain from bringing up the late rapper in his attempt to prove his point. “Aye, keep it towards Gunna, bruh. Don’t put my brother’s name in shit, n***a. You trippin’,” he said. “I don’t give a fuck about none of that… I ain’t playin’ about my brother.”

He continued, “I don’t care about security, I don’t care about none of that. Get down with a n***a. on my momma.”

Dolly White also shared a post with Lil GotIt by her side where she shared a similar message. “Chill on that Keed shit, bro. ‘Cause Keed ain’t get killed and this ain’t that type of time… Troll all you want to but chill on that Keed shit,” she said.

At this point, 6ix9ine hasn’t responded to Keed or Dolly White but it seems unlikely that he’ll slow down on his trolling.