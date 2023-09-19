Lil Gotit Puts Out Wavy New Single “Dr. Martin”

Alamo Records signee Lil Gotit is keeping up the pace with his steady drops of singles throughout 2023. The streak began right at the start of the new year with a song to remind everyone he is still a rising star in the rap game with "Ain't No Falling Off." Then, the Georgia artist put out another offering on March 31, called "Drippin in Spider." Just a few weeks later on April 20, "Lustin would be released, making it his third solo single in a row. Gotit was relentless, as only eight days would pass before the next track, "Feelin Myself."

It is safe to say he was feeling himself because it seemed like nothing was going to slow down his tremendous production. Two more songs, "Hell Yeah" and "250" would be joint cuts. The first of the two featured Lil PJ and Bslime. The latter saw Gotit recruit Canadian producer Money Music.

Listen To "Dr. Martin" From Lil Gotit

After that, three more would come out in the span of four months. However, none of these tracks, including this newest one, "Dr. Martin," are a part of an album release yet. His last full-length was The Cheater, which came out in 2022. His Instagram page is also pretty empty, with him promoting "Dr. Martin" about a week ago. He seems to be content with this formula as it has been working for him with fans enjoying this newest single.

