Lil Baby Gets Asked What He Does For A Living By Instagram Fashion Page

It's pretty common for a lot of fashion-focused accounts on social media to show up to events like New York Fashion Week looking to make content. They'll often catch up with people on the street and ask for a breakdown of what they're wearing. Occasionally if the person making the video doesn't know who they're talking to some hilarious moments can ensue. It happened to Saweetie last week who joked with a TikTok channel about being a painter.

An extremely similar thing happened to Lil Baby when he was being asked about his fashion. In particular, whoever is filming focuses in on the rapper's flashy watch. The funny moment comes afterward when it becomes obvious that the cameraman doesn't know who Lil Baby is. He asks the chart-topping rapper what he does for a living and Baby has a great answer. His response is simply "I rob," which the cameraman seems to enjoy. He follows it up with another question asking the rapper what advice he has for other robbers out there. "Don't get caught." Check out the entire hilarious interaction below.

Cameraman Doesn't Recognize Lil Baby

Lil Baby has had quite a bit on his place recently. He has an ongoing battle with Blueface where each rapper has taken shots back and forth at each other in songs and videos over the past few weeks. A preview of new music that Baby released over the weekend takes a pretty direct shot at the "Thotiana" rapper.

Lil Baby is also dealing with the fallout from a shooting that happened at one of his shows in Memphis. He's been surprisingly quiet about the event in the weeks since it happened despite the serious condition of the fan who was shot. GloRilla spoke out in disbelief that the shooting went down in her own city of Memphis. What do you think of the funny interaction between Lil Baby and a fashion influencer page? Let us know in the comment section below.

