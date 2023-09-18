Blueface Seemingly Disses Lil Baby In New Music Video

In one of the most bizarre rap beefs of the year, it seems like two wildly different MCs are playing the subliminal game. Moreover, Blueface apparently dissed Lil Baby in his new song and music video, "Baby Momma Drama," which might sound off if you don't know their previous history. Regardless, the California rapper seemingly referenced multiple pictures of the Atlanta trap star displaying affection to other men, which many unrightfully blasted on social media. "Lil Baby thought he knew me," he raps on the cut. "How you let another grown man feel up on your booty."

Furthermore, Blueface went on to talk about how he's not like these other rappers in the industry. In fact, he went so far as to call himself an outsider to all that. If you're confused about what prompted this, it may be because Lil Baby took his own alleged shots at the 26-year-old recently in a previewed track. "Put a hundred up a million times, the f**k is a blue face?" he rapped in the snippet. Given that they're in wildly different spaces in their careers and in the public consciousness, we'll see whether this actually goes anywhere.

Read More: Blueface & Akademiks Reignite Beef Over Lil Baby & Chrisean Rock

Blueface's Apparent Lil Baby Diss

However, what makes this back-and-forth all the more spicy is that Blueface allegedly believes that Lil Baby slept with his on-and-off-again partner Chrisean Rock before their child's birth. "You made it about f***ing Lil Baby, bro," she tearfully exclaimed on Instagram Live while they were still fighting over Chrisean Jr. "This is not Lil Baby's baby." What's more is that this is just the latest chapter in this saga, with Blue throwing out more accusations previously in 2023.

The last one before this was a claim by the "Thotiana" artist that Rick Ross and Baby want to sleep with Chrisean. A lot of ink spilled over this triangle, yet nothing ever saw true confirmation beyond both sides pressing things forward or denying them. It's odd to see the It's Only Me hitmaker apparently fan these flames, but Blue is sure to capitalize on that gossip cycle for some clicks. With that in mind, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Blueface and Lil Baby.

Read More: Blueface And Chrisean Talk Lil Baby & Pregnancy With Bootleg Kev