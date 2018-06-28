baby momma
- MusicBlueface Seemingly Disses Lil Baby In New Music VideoNot only does this follow the Atlanta MC's own alleged shots at Blueface, but also rumors that his baby momma Chrisean Rock slept with Baby.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music VideosBlueface Taps Chrisean Rock & Chrisean Jr. For "Baby Momma Drama" Music VideoOn the track, the California rapper talks about signing both of his baby mommas and says he "must be the problem."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramAmmika Harris, Who Shares A Child With Chris Brown, Celebrates Father's Day On IGAmmika Harris, who shares a child with Chris Brown, celebrated Father's Day on Instagram, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- GramMother Of Lil Durk's Alleged Son Calls Out His "Fairytale Life," & Refuses To "Let Up"Travonna says she refuses to let up that Lil Durk is the father of her son.By Cole Blake
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Baby Mama Says "I Stood By His Side When No One Else Was There"The mother of Nipsey Hussle's first child now goes by the aka Chyna Hussle, and she's making her longtime loyalty to the late West Coast rap star known.By Keenan Higgins
- RelationshipsDaniLeigh Responds To DaBaby Fans Calling Her A "Homewrecker"Following a reported breakup from rumored boyfriend DaBaby, singer DaniLeigh had to clap back at social media spectators who claimed she came in the way of a relationship with the mother of his kids, MeMe.By Keenan Higgins
- GossipTristan Thompson Hooked Up With Woman Claiming He’s Her Baby Daddy: ReportTristan Thompson's relationship with the woman claiming he fathered her child has been revealed.By Madusa S.
- MusicFlo Rida Wants Baby Mother "Disciplined" For Alleged Trash TalkFlo Rida wants his baby mama checked. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" Star Tia Becca Snaps After Show Calls Her "Baby Mama"Tia Becca is demanding her respect from VH1.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFetty Wap BM Drama: Lezhae Lowder Arrested For Fight With Alexis SkyyGirl fight. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Baby's Momma Claims He Hasn't Spoken To His KidSara Molina goes in on Tekashi. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJoe Budden Proposes To Cyn Santana: WatchLove is in the air.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDave East's Ready To Run A Fade On Anyone DM'ing His Baby MamaLooks like Dave East and Millie are back on good terms as they vacation in Dominican Republic.By Aron A.
- MusicChief Keef's Baby Mama Has Seemingly Moved On To Waka FlockaSlim Danger says that Tammy Rivera was not pleased about the two fooling around.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRick Ross' Baby Mama Exposes Private E-Mails With Child Support ReceiptsAfter all was said and done, Tia Kemp revealed she finally got her money.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentChief Keef's Baby Mama Recorded A Song About 6ix9ine's "Gucci Fanny" GiftSlim Danger is trying to "make a 'mil off this Gucci fanny."By Alex Zidel