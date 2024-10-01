NLE Choppa's Baby Momma Puts IG Live In Charge Of Watching Her Child

Do you think she was wrong for this?

NLE Choppa is always putting himself in some sort of position to be ridiculed. Whether it be his songs or activity on social media, his ability to get people riled up needs to be studied. For example, just a few weeks ago, he got people on Twitter all wound up over his "I'm Coming Out..." tweet. It turned out to be for a new single, as well as a reveal for a new album and apparel drop. This led to some divide, as some think he's leveraging his love from the LGBTQ+ community too much. However, one of his baby mommas, Marissa Da'Nae, swooped in to defend his actions.

"He's not gay, he's just trolling y'all because y'all think he gay. Or whatever the f***, I don't know why y'all troll him". Now, though, it seems Choppa's controversial behavior is rubbing off on Marissa, at least in the eyes of some online. According to a repost from livebitez, the mother of two of NLE Choppa's kids hopped on IG Live while tending to their youngest, Chozen Wone. She appears to get some groceries delivered to the house, so she asks her audience to watch him while she's away for a moment.

Fans Don't See Any Issue With What NLE Choppa's BM Did

However, when she's gone, you can still hear Marissa in the background while Chozen looks adorable in his playpen. She returns just seconds later, so we aren't really sure as to why some are blowing this out of proportion. A fair number of people agree with our analysis, saying, "So, she was gone for less than a minute, I can’t stand these “perfect moms”. "This happens all day every day, he’s in a safe area in his play pen. I don’t get the issue", another adds.

What are your thoughts on NLE Choppa's baby momma leaving their child to be watched by IG Live viewers? Are people blowing this out of proportion, why or why not? Do you think him or Marissa Da'Nae will respond? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding NLE Choppa. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of music and pop culture.