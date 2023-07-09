If you haven’t seen them already by now, there are some absolutely wholesome pictures on Lil Baby and Michael Rubin embracing at the latter’s 4th of July white party. Still, unfortunately the show of love came under fire from homophobic remarks when they went viral online. While they’re not overtly bigoted, there’s usually a subtext there where some people immediately raise eyebrows when they see affection between two men. One of these came courtesy of 50 Cent on Instagram: “See this is why I don’t go to no party puffy and them at [side eye emoji],” he wrote. “Da f**k is going on here [facepalm emoji, sulking emoji] get the f**k off my young [ninja emoji] WTF!”

After this came out, Boosie Badazz hopped on Instagram Live to voice his frustration with people criticizing the Atlanta rapper. “I ain’t finna s**t on Lil Baby,” he responded to a commenter, saying it was just a poor picture and isn’t about what people assume. “I don’t give a f**k what picture he took. Ya’ll can get off my live with that Lil Baby s**t, I’m letting ya’ll know. Yeah, that’s my n***a. That man likes p***y. That man likes straight p***y. Say something bout Lil Baby again. B***h, I’m trying to get back on tour with Lil Baby, b***h a**, you think I’m finna say something bout Lil Baby? Get your b***h a** of my live, h*e.”

Read More: Lil Baby Has New Music Coming Soon, He Confirms

50 Cent’s Post About Lil Baby & Michael Rubin Pics That Boosie Took Issue With

Regardless, after that star-studded party, the “Merch Madness” MC brushed that all off, hopping on a private jet with Michael Rubin and Meek Mill. Then, he performed at Vegas’ TAO nightclub for the NBA Summer Players Party on Saturday (July 8). In attendance were heavyweights like James Harden, Carmelo Anthony, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Flavor Flav, and many more. It’s clear Lil Baby wants a good time rather than worry about what 50 Cent or Boosie are saying about him.

Baby Performs In Vegas

Meanwhile, the Baton Rouge rapper’s defense of Baby is interesting considering his own history of homophobic remarks and challenging claims that he’s bigoted. It’s a murky line to walk, but one that’s apparently on a brighter side these days. Hopefully others can learn from his example and he continues trending in a more accepting and understanding fashion. Still, for more on 50 Cent, Lil Baby, and Boosie Badazz, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Wants To Attend Michael Rubin’s White Party Next Year

[via] [via]