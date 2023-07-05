Boosie Badazz has taken to social media to weigh in on Michael Rubin’s recent star-studded Fourth of July party. The annual white party took place in the Hamptons yesterday (July 4), and the event was packed with famous faces. Beyonce, Quavo, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart, and more were all in attendance. Now, Boosie Badazz says that he wants an invite to next year’s party.

“@lilbaby4PF,” he began his Tweet, “TELL RUBIN I WANNA F*CK WITH THE PARTY NEXT YEAR ON THE CRUISE.” Boosie continued, saying “SH*T LOOK LIT,” and “IM GO TURN DAT MF UP.” The event was well-documented, with various celebs sharing their white party tales and photos on social media.

Boosie Says He Wants In

@lilbaby4PF TELL RUBIN I WANNA FUCK WITH THE PARTY NEXT YEAR ON THE CRUISE ‼️SHIT LOOK LIT 🔥 IM GO TURN DAT MF UP 🤣 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) July 5, 2023

French Montana also attended Rubin’s Independence Day bash, posing for photos alongside Kendall Jenner, Lil Durk, Meek Mill, and more. The artist was also photographed with Travis Scott, who took the opportunity to tease his highly-anticipated upcoming album, UTOPIA. Travis arrived in his new white UTOPIA tour bus, prompting additional chatter about the new album. It’s clear that the party was one for the books, and it’s obvious why Boosie would want to be a part of the extravagant event.

Recently, Boosie also asked social media followers to give him a history lesson on the Fourth of July. “Everybody in my DM saying I should not celebrate Fourth of July if I love my Black people,” he said in a clip, “But I don’t really know the meaning of Fourth of July. I always thought it was some war sh*t.” The rapper added, “I’ve been celebrating the Fourth of July in the hood with fireworks since I was born.” Snoop Dogg came to the rescue, letting Boosie know a thing or two about the holiday. “It’s ya oppresses freedom celebration we weren’t free yet and that’s why call me Nefew I’ll game u up,” Snoop told him. He went on to say, “Juneteenth is our holiday of last free slaves.”

