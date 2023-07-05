Boosie Badazz faced a bit of backlash after celebrating the 4th of July. The Louisiana rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday morning mid-haircut to ask his followers to educate him on the federal holiday. Although it’s commemorated as the day when America became an independent nation and adopted the Declaration of Independence. However, there’s a complicated history behind the holiday for Black Americans. While the 13 colonies gained freedom from the British Colony in 1776, Black Americans were still enslaved and weren’t free until 1863, which many commemorate with Juneteenth.

However, Boosie didn’t necessarily realize the history behind the holiday. “Aye, I need somebody to educate me on July 4th,” he said. “Everybody in my DM saying I should not celebrate Fourth of July if I love my Black people. But I don’t really know the meaning of Fourth of July. I always thought it was some war shit. I need to be educated on the Fourth of July, bro. Because I’ve been celebrating the Fourth of July in the hood with fireworks since I was born. If I’m celebrating some wrong shit, I need to be educated.”

Snoop Dogg Educates Boosie Badazz On 4th Of July

Boosie captioned his post, “HOW IM A [SELL] OUT? I ACTUALLY DONT KNOW‼️ ALL I KNOW IS FIREWORKS.” However, Snoop Dogg came into the comment section to provide a brief history lesson for Boosie Badazz. “It’s ya oppresses freedom celebration we weren’t free yet and that’s why call me Nefew I’ll game u up,” Snoop Dogg wrote in the comment section. He added, “Juneteenth is our holiday of last free slaves.”

Boosie Badazz wasn’t the only rapper who celebrated 4th Of July. Michael Rubin hosted his annual party in the Hamptons where hip-hop’s A-Listers joined in on the festivities. Jay-Z and Beyonce attended, along with Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and more. Additionally, Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, and more also came through to party at Rubin’s event. Boosie didn’t necessarily have the same level of star-studded guests but he certainly enjoyed his time with his family.

Snoop Dogg’s Response

Check out Snoop Dogg’s response to Boosie Badazz above and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.