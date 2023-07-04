French Montana got some incredible views at Michael Rubin’s Independence Day party in the Hamptons. This weekend saw multiple celebrities wear only white at the summer bash. And while Quavo has posted his own version of events, more and more photos keep surfacing from what looks like a legendary celebration. French is the latest with his views from the night’s festivities. “ABOUT LAST NIGHT! [Michael Rubin] APPRECIATE U FOR SENDING THAT CHOPPA,” he added in the captions. The first slide is a video of him entering the helicopter sent from the host to the hip-hop artist.

It becomes a party from there. The second slide is a photo of French Montana posing with Kendall Jenner. Druski, with his cowboy hat and anti-dress-code short shorts, dances around and daps up other guests in a soundless video. In the fourth photo, Lil Durk is chatting up French as dusk settles in. A collection of celebs — French, Rubin, rapper Meek Mill, basketball star James Hardan, and rapper Fabolous — came in for a group photo. Travis Scott and Kevin Hart make cameos in the later pictures, capping what looks like an unforgettable night.

French Montana & All Of Hip-Hop At One Party

Michael Rubin is the CEO of Fanatics, the number-one apparel company of sports memorabilia. He hosted this lavish party, sent French Montana a chopper to get him to the party, and appeared in a bunch of clout-raising photographs. French seemed to have himself a wonderful time, smiling in each and every pic in his Instagram photo dump. Rubin commented on the post, saying, “Hurting today!!!” Which means the drinks were most likely free-flowing.

As for French Montana, the “Unforgettable” rapper most recently released “Je M’appelle” in the summer of 2022. Since then, it’s been fairly quiet for the Moroccan-American artist. However, he’s been working on a life-story documentary since 2017 that was shown at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 16th. According to his Instagram, the movie “For Khadija” was produced by Drake and Diddy and tells the story of French Montana’s origins.

