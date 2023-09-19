Adin Ross Claims To Be Interviewing Kim Jong Un “In The Next 48 Hours”

More continues to unfold from this recent situation regarding streaming juggernaut, Adin Ross, as well as Stake and North Korea. Just a short time ago, Stake CEO, Ed Craven, requested that Adin head over to North Korea to try and retrieve the $41 million that was stolen from hackers. Stake is also a huge funder of Kick, the streaming platform that Ross uses, which is why they are asking him to hash this out with the North Koreans.

It sounds like a terrible plan, but what Stake is hoping, is that Kim Jong Un actually watched Adin. The other part of this is that he made the argument that if he does a good enough job, Ross can be used as propaganda for the country. While that does sound enticing, the streamer was taken aback by it all and really did not see the vision here. So much so that Adin could not hold back his laughter while talking to Craven on stream.

Is Adin Ross Really Going To Pull This Off?

However, it appears Adin has had a change of heart about the offer. Adin hopped back on Kick recently and sounded as serious as can be when he said he will be getting Kim Jong Un on a live stream. Sportskeeda found footage of Ross making this bold claim, saying, "I have Kim Jong Un coming on stream. Chat, so Kim Jong Un will be coming on stream in the next 48 hours or so." Many people in the comments section were unsure to believe him or not. One person says, "Ah hell nah, we are doomed [crying laughing emoji.]" Another says, "If this is real that's actually insane." I guess we have two days to see if the controversial streamer can indeed do what many do not believe he can. If he does, we will be here to report it all.

What are your initial thoughts on Adin Ross claiming to be interviewing Kim Jong Un in the next two days? Do you think he is telling the truth or making the biggest fool of himself? Would this be the most-watched stream ever? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Adin Ross.

