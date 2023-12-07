Lil Gotit Delivers A Catchy New Single With "How I'm Pose To Live"

Overall, Lil Gotit is an artist who has gone through quite a bit of hardship as of late. His mentor Young Thug is currently on trial in the YSL Rico case. Furthermore, his best friend Lil Keed passed away in what was a huge tragedy for the music industry. With that said, it can be easy to see why Lil Gotit has taken a while to release more music. It is not easy to overcome these challenges. Moreover, when your best friend and mentor are gone, it's tough to find guidance and that will within yourself. However, Gotit has miraculously been able to keep it going.

Recently, the artist decided to come out and bless his fans with a brand-new single. The track is called "How I'm Posed To Live" and it is a definite banger. The song has some killer flows all the way throughout as we get some wavy trap production. Lil Gotit has that sound to his voice that is very reminiscent to Young Thug and the influence is palpable. However, he still manages to forge his sound.

Lil Gotit Drops A Hit

As you go through the song, you realize just how catchy this is. It has infectious bounce to it and this is a great effort for the artist. Moving forward, we hope to hear more from him. His fans are certainly appreciative to hear this. Perhaps an album is on the horizon, although only time will tell whether or not that will be the case.

