Hitkidd Reaches For Memphis Talent Only On His Latest Record "Renegade"

A lot of the rappers that have been popping off this year have been coming from the Midwest. A lot of them are based out of Memphis, Tennessee. Ones to note include GloRilla, K Carbon, Gloss Up, Aleza, and more. If you want to check them out, you can do so on Hitkidd's latest project.

He is also from Memphis but stays on the producing side of things. He has been providing beats for some big hits this year, including Glo's "F.N.F. (Let's Go)." That was one of the promotional singles for Hitkidd's Renegade. In fact, almost every artist on here is from TN.

Read More: Beyonce Shares Heartfelt Message To Fans Amid "RENAISSANCE" Film Success

Listen To Renegade By Hitkidd

Other tracks that were put out ahead of the album are "Shabooya," its remix, and "You The Type." The beats from Hitkidd are very solid and scream Memphis. Juicy J also represents the city on "Freak Junt (Ext)" with Gloss Up. Stream the 17-song project above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album, Renegade, by Hitkidd? Which tracks are you gravitating toward the most to right now? Which rapper do you think performed the best t? We would like to hear what you have to say. So, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Memphis artists.

Renegade Tracklist:

You The Type (feat. Gloss Up & K Carbon) Set The Tone (feat. Aleza, Gloss Up, GloRilla, Slimeroni, & K Carbon) Doin Too Much (feat. Aleza & Gloss Up) Freak Junt (Ext) [feat. Gloss Up] with Juicy J Not Average (feat. Gloss Up, Aleza, Slimeroni & K Carbon) Calling Me (feat. Gloss Up, K Carbon, Aleza, Slimeroni & Jucee Froot) Ghetto (feat. GloRilla, Aleza, Gloss Up & Slimeroni) Luv A (feat. Aleza) F.N.F (Let's Go) with GloRilla Section (feat. GloRilla, Aleza, K Carbon, Gloss Up & Slimeroni) No Comment (feat. Aleza, K Carbon & Slimeroni) Set The Tone 2 (feat. Aleza, K Carbon, Gloss Up, Slimeroni & GloRilla) Shabooya (feat. Slimeroni & Aleza) Mmm Mmm (feat. Aleza) We Outside (feat. Aleza, K Carbon, Gloss Up, & Slimeroni) F.N.F (Let's Go) [feat. Latto & JT] [Remix] with GloRilla Shabooya (feat. K Carbon, Slimeroni & Aleza) [Remix] with Lola Brooke

Read More: Chrisean Rock Shares Her Thoughts On NLE Choppa Name-Dropping Her In A New Song