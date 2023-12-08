Chrisean Rock Shares Her Thoughts On NLE Choppa Name-Dropping Her In A New Song

Earlier this week, NLE Choppa shared his new single "Shotta Flow 7" which is perfectly in line with his hard-hitting style. But right out of the gate with one of the first lyrics on the song he makes a joke at Chrisean Rock's expense. The first line on the first verse reads "I was missin' the action like Chrisean tooth." The joke was made about Chrisean's notoriously missing tooth, though it doesn't exactly have a punchline or a clever payoff.

Now, Chrisean herself is responding to the song. She caught wind of it via a clip of the lyric on Instagram where she left behind a comment. "This is so random ppl will just mention me saying anything," she comments alongside a crying laughing emoji. Even though she doesn't really seem to care, fans responding to her comment feel like she's downplaying things. "She loves the attention actually and she getting on my nerves now," one comment reads. But others think she should try and take on the song's instrumental herself. "Put her on the remix and get her a bag for her and the baby cuz she could do this beat," one of the top comments on the post reads. Check out the snippet from the song where Choppa mentions Chrisean below.

Chrisean Rock Responds To NLE Choppa

Chrisean Rock has had a busy few weeks that started with the alleged kidnapping drama between her and Blueface. It began when Blue posted about having to go pick up the pair's child late at night because Chrisean wasn't around. When she gave her point of view on the events later on she had a very different story. Rock claimed that Blue actually kidnapped their child and the drama began to spiral from there online.

That led Chrisean Rock to share some concerning posts to social media. She had fans worried for her safety after making claims about dying being easier than staying alive. Thankfully she pivoted to something more wholesome when she shared a video reading bible verses to her baby. What do you think of Chrisean Rock's response to NLE Choppa mentioning her in his new song? Let us know in the comment section below.

