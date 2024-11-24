Duke Deuce Introduces Made Men Mafia To The Hip-Hop World With Debut LP "Tribe"

Crunk ain't dead! Crunk ain't dead! Duke Deuce is back with a new album, Tribe, but it's not a solo project. This is the inaugural release for his new group, Made Men Mafia. This trio of Tennessee natives was founded by the crunk champion earlier this year, dropping their first single, "Get Nasty," last month. Deuce has recruited Turnt LilThadd and Dubba G for this joint venture, and it looks to be another effort in keeping this Memphis subgenre alive. These three have been close behind the scenes for years, so we are sure they are excited to bring the vision to life this weekend.
According to a press release, there are some specifics that Duke Deuce and Made Men Mafia wanted to execute on Tribe. "The album, predominantly produced by Duke Deuce, fuses his iconic Memphis crunk with Dubba G’s trap elements and Turnt LilThadd’s high energy." We definitely think that their goals were realized, as there really aren't many misses. Even the slower tracks like "How We Live," still present an engaging listen. But we also have to be transparent and say that the turnt tracks are what people are going to gravitate toward. Deuce doesn't get enough for his producing chops, but there are some wavy and incredibly funky beats across the 12-song tracklist. Some examples include "Clickin," which features some haunting keys and synth passages. "Stanga" is another one with its rumbling adlibs and piercing keys. In short, Tribe is a blast, and Deuce may have one of the most enticing new groups in rap right now.
Tribe - Duke Deuce & Made Men Mafia
Tribe Tracklist:
- Let's Slide
- Everlasting
- Clickin
- Rep Yo Set
- Get Nasty with Turnt LilThadd, Dubba G
- The Junt
- Situation with Turnt LilThadd
- All White with OJ Da Juiceman
- Gun Line
- Stanga
- Nstrumental with Dubba G
- How We Live