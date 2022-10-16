Stand up, Memphis, because Snupe Bandz and PaperRoute Woo are repping their city hard on their new collaborative tape, Boyz N The Hood. The title may nod to Eazy-E and the iconic 1991 film, but this mixtape is firmly rooted in the Memphis trap that their mentor, Young Dolph, was such a leader for. In preserving that legacy, Snupe and Woo deliver 15 tracks that lyrically emphasize the importance of authenticity, staying true to the streets and people that raised you, and not letting the industry or faulty relationships change your core.

Their styles compliment quite well on this album; both are clearly influenced by Dolph (with whom they made the song “Nothing To Me” last year), but Woo’s measured proclamations stack up nicely with Snupe’s warbled ramblings and descending flows. As far as production, they take quite a minimal approach to the instrumental pallets of these songs, allowing their stories to take the primary focus. There will be a sparkly and slightly menacing piano loop and steady trap rhythms on any given song here, so what makes each special are the bars that Snupe and Woo trade.

They also feature a few other rappers across the tape, although they’re decisively in the narrator’s seat for most the project. Arkansas’s own Bankroll Freddie appears on the track “Green Team,” in which he croons his verses over slightly woozier beat than usual on the project. The duo also brings fellow Memphis MC Duke Deuce for the hyped-up “Pop Out.” It’s one of the most banging beats on the whole thing, so of course Duke’s monstrous flows, electrifying ad-libs, and beast of a voice shows up here.

There are some other highlights on here, like the more easy-going tempo on “Super Trap Bros,” and the video-assisted track “Loyal.” The music video shows them around L.A. and Philadelphia, enjoying their time and success while also honoring the late Young Dolph at a mural of him in California. Check out the music video for “Loyal” below.

You can also peep the tracklist for Snupe Bandz and PaperRoute Woo’s heater of a collab tape, Boyz N The Hood, below, as well as check the album out on streaming services.

