It’s already been an undeniably big year for compilation albums. Still, before 2022 closes out, Rolling Loud is giving us a taste of what their upcoming project will sound like. On Friday (December 9), they shared “Finger Food.” The lit new track was chiefly crafted in collaboration with Rae Sremmurd and Duke Deuce.

The “Crunkstar meets Rockstar” single accordingly focuses on the trio’s no-f*cks-given attitude. As they each take turns sharing their verses, the artists are seemingly trying to capture the energy of what it’s really like to be at an RL show.

“All she wanna do is f*ck on a sand beach / And woah / Climb up in the DJ booth / Stand up in that photo coupe,” Swae Lee rhymes on the chorus.

Later, we hear from Duke, who raps, “Young and reckless, put the pedal to the metal, let it rock / Bitch, you know we crunk as hell, hittin’ donuts in the lot.”

Finally, Slim Jxmmi comes through with some lyrics of his own. “I’m just mixin’ up my dranks just like they chemicals / Double stuff my backwood and let’s go to the moon,” he spits early on in his verse.

It remains unclear what other artists will appear on the upcoming compilation project. According to a press release, though, it’s a “mix of collaborations that could only happen at the hands” of the festival.

Stream Rolling Loud’s “Finger Food” single with Rae Sremmurd and Duke Deuce on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know which artist had the song’s best verse in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Young and reckless, put the pedal to the metal, let it rock

Bitch, you know we crunk as hell, hittin’ donuts in the lot

You ain’t get that private message, you can’t pull up to the spot

Bitches comin’ out they clothes, it ain’t really even hot (What the f*ck?)