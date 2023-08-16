Rae Sremmurd Share New Music Video For “Sexy”

Rae Sremmurd are following up their new album earlier this year with yet another music video. Back in April, Rae Sremmurd returned with their first new album since 2018’s SR3MM. Sremm 4 Life had features from Young Thug and Future among its 14-song tracklist. The album went on to debut at number 28 on the Billboard 200, becoming their first studio album to peak outside the top 10. They’ve already released music videos for “Torpedo,” “Tanisha (Pump That),” and “Not So Bad (Lean Gone Cold).”

Now “Sexy” has officially become the 4th track from the album to receive a music video. The Ethan Iverson-directed music video dropped earlier today and features a number of memorable hip-hop motifs. In the clip the duo hang out with some of their famous friends, drinking, flexing expensive items, and causing trouble wherever they go. Locations in the video include a studio, restaurant, hotel room, and even out on a boat. Check out the extravagant new music video below.

Rae Sremmurd Share Luxurious New Video For “Sexy”

All the way back in January, Rae Sremmurd released another new single “Sucka Or Sum.” The song featured the pair trading off verses in their trademark fashion and has racked up nearly 7 million streams. For unspecified reasons, the song was left off Sremm 4 Life when it dropped a few months later. A few weeks before that they dropped the album’s lead single “Torpedo.” The track dropped right at the end of 2022 and became a moderate hit for the pair reaching nearly 12 million streams since it dropped.

Last year, Rolling Loud assembled their own compilation album, and Rae Sremmurd were included on it. They teamed up with Duke Deuce for the song “Finger Food” which served as the lead single for the project. The pair kept plenty busy, even in the 5 years between album releases by dropping a number of singles in the process. What do you think of Rae Sremmurd’s new music video for “Sexy?” Let us know in the comment section below.

