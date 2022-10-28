Duke Deuce is back with the release of his latest body of work, Memphis Massacre III. The Quality Control-signed artist turns his signature series into a trilogy with his latest offering that oozes Memphis swag. The project kicks off with a collaboration alongside Opera Memphis before linking up with other artists like DJ Paul, Big Moochie Grape, Lil Thad, Dubba C, Glockianna, and more.

The latest offering from Duke Deuce comes less than a year after he released his debut album, Crunkstar. The project arrived over the summer with an impressive roster of collaborators including Rico Nasty, Lil Yachty, Doe Boy, Juicy J, and more.

Memphis Massacre III Tracklist: