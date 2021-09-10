Duke Deuce
- SongsDuke Deuce Wants To Know "WASSUP" On New SingleDuke is always bringing high-octane energy. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicWho Is Duke Deuce?Rapper Duke Deuce is reviving the sound of Crunk throughout Memphis, delivering the hip-hop sub-genre to the mainstream. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicDuke Deuce Hospitalized After A Truck Allegedly Almost Ran Him OverGet well soon, Deucifer.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsRolling Loud's Compilation Album Begins With "Finger Food" By Rae Sremmurd & Duke Deuce: StreamThe new track is the first to land from Rolling Loud's forthcoming debut album.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentDuke Deuce Says His Dream Collab Would Be With CMG & Paper Route Empire In "On The Come Up"Duke Deuce joins HotNewHipHop for the latest episode of “On The Come Up,” where he discusses his roots, "CRUNKSTAR," and bringing two of Memphis' biggest labels together for his dream collab. By Lawrencia Grose
- MixtapesDuke Deuce Is On A Rampage On "Memphis Massacre III"DJ Paul, Glockianna, Big Moochie Grape, and more appear on the King Of Crunk's new project, "Memphis Massacre III."By Aron A.
- NewsQuavo & Glorilla Join Duke Deuce On "JUST SAY THAT (Remix)"Duke Deuce taps Quavo and Glorilla for the remix.By Aron A.
- NewsDuke Deuce Drops Long-Awaited Album "CRUNKSTAR"Duke Deuce taps Juicy J, Lil Yachty, Rico Nasty, Babyface Ray, Doe Boy & more for "CRUNKSTAR." By Aron A.
- NewsDuke Deuce Delivers His Signature Energy On New Track "Crunkstarz"Duke Deuce is back with a surprise new single called "Crunkstarz."By Alexander Cole
- NewsDuke Deuce & Dante Smith Are "Running Out Of Love"Duke Deuce steps outside of his comfort zone on his new single.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDuke Deuce & Rico Nasty's Long-Awaited Collab "Falling Off" Is HereDuke Deuce & Rico Nasty connect for a banger. By Aron A.
- NewsDuke Deuce Turns Up On "I Ain't Worried Bout It"Duke Deuce drops off a new banger. By Aron A.
- NewsDuke Deuce Slows It Down On "The Hype"Duke Deuce levels up on "The Hype."
By Aron A.
- NewsDuke Deuce Drops Off Self-Directed Visuals For "WTF!"The Memphis rapper is back with an insane video for his ad-lib inspired "WTF!"By Taylor McCloud
- NewsDuke Deuce Drops "Every Chance I Get" FreestyleDuke Deuce hopped on DJ Khaled's "Every Chance I Get" beat and went off. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsDuke Deuce Brings The Energy On New Single "WTF!"Duke Deuce breathes new life into his signature ad-lib with his new single "WTF!"By Alex Zidel