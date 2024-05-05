Duke Deuce & Yuki Chiba Team Up For "Team Tomodachi" Remix

Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba, also known as KOHH, unveiled an entire album comprised of remixes of his 2024 track "Team Tomodachi" last week. Notably, the project features a remix by Memphis-born MC Duke Deuce, which arrived alongside a fun accompanying music video. The video shows them turning up onstage in Tokyo to the lively remix.

So far, fans are feeling the remix, and calling this the collab they didn't know they needed. Others note that this is a pretty unexpected team-up, but they're here for it nonetheless. Check out the music video below.

Tokyo Meets Memphis On Duke Deuce's "Team Tomodachi" Remix

"Tennessee to Japan let's f*ckin gooooo!! Turn tf up!!" one YouTube commenter writes. "Never thought I see duke deuce and kohh in a song together," another says. Duke Deuce's "Team Tomodachi" remix follows the release of his singles "Murder" and "Wassup" as well as various collaborations. Listeners are already demanding another collab from KOHH and Duke Deuce, and fortunately, it doesn't look like they'll have to wait much longer. A snippet of what sounds like an upcoming collab appears at the end of their latest music video.

What do you think of Duke Deuce's new remix of Yuki Chiba's "Team Tomodachi"? Will you be adding it to your spring playlist or not? Do you need to hear collaborations from these two? Who else should KOHH team up with in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bad b*tch from Japan, I just Tokyo drift some (Skrr skrr skrr)

Fat n***a and I crush a lot, some like Big Pun (Big, yeah)

Bow-wow, I'm a dog, n***a, yeah, the big one

Laughin' at you goofy n****s, feel like it's a sitcom

Damn I think I got 'em scared, 'cause they tryna count me out

Crunk music be the movе, turn me to a cash cow

Made men the mafia, we the crunkest at the town

