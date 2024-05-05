Mike Shabb & Boldy James Chomp Like "Big Piranhas" On New Single: Stream

Mike Shabb and Boldy James are here to remind people tuning into hip-hop this week for the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef that there's much more to offer this week. Moreover, they just dropped an excellent new single, "Big Piranhas," which is one of the more haunting and coolly confident rap tracks that you'll hear this week. This also continues a prolific run of collaborations for Bo, including "Stories & Lessons" with Jay Exodus and "No Fighting" with Real Bad Man, Elcamino, and the Black Soprano Family. As for his Montréal partner on this cut, he is releasing an album very soon and also handles production here.

Furthermore, this beat's combination of faint vocal samples, shrill synths, dramatic piano chords, and cavernous but tom-heavy percussion creates an immediately entrancing atmosphere. Given both Boldy James and Mike Shabbs' prowess as MCs, it's no wonder that they're able to turn this instrumental bed into a place to deliver some sharp bars amid their gritty narrations of hardship. The "Live From The Roxy" spitter has a killer shoe brand stanza here, whereas Shabb provides sharp and vivid imagery like "Can’t even wrap his head around the fact he got a square face." It might not be the most eventful song production-wise in its evolution, but there's a lot of vivid penmanship here that will keep listeners engaged.

Mike Shabb & Boldy James' "Big Piranhas": Stream & Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, at this point, we can only guess as to what Boldy James will bless us with next, as he's been no less prolific since dropping his Penalty Of Leadership album with Nicholas Craven earlier this year. Mike Shabb does have something on the way, and that's no less exciting. If you haven't checked out "Big Piranhas" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep some standout bars further down. Check out the music video above and let us know what you thought of it in the comments section below. As always, check back in with HNHH for more great music drops around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics

New Off-White VaporMax, I’m on my fourth run

Posted in the slums with that stick out like a sore thumb

The 580 cherry color but the Porsche plum

All the work A1, ain’t talkin’ bout no Force 1’s

