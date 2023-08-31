Boldy James Explains How He’s Related To Snoop Dogg

Finally, after years of wondering, we now know why Boldy James is one of the best rappers out right now. Well, this isn’t really the reason, because being related to Snoop Dogg will never make you as skilled or vivid of a lyricist as the Detroit native is. However, it’s still a really interesting and curious connection that Bo revealed during a recent interview with Action Entertainment. When asked whether he and the West Coast legend are cousins, he didn’t specify their relation, but gave credence to their bond.

“I’ve always [know] that Snoop’s people was from Detroit,” Boldy James explained. “He’s got family in Detroit. My mom, my grandma, my grandpops, their family is the only Broaduses I’ve ever known besides, you know, Snoop and his family. My people used to always tell me that we was related to them even before I was doing music. Now that I do music, a lot of people tell me- in the ‘Speed Demon’ video with me and Alchemist, they tell me, with that Supreme jersey I had on, I looked like Snoop in ‘Gin and Juice.’

Read More: Boldy James Drops New Album “Indiana Jones” Amid Car Crash Recovery

Boldy James Can Call Snoop Dogg His Family

“I don’t see the similarities a lot, but I get it,” Boldy James continued. “I’m skinny, you know what I mean? The way I play my hat, sometimes I dress, the angles I make be similar. But yeah, it’s word from my family that that’s really my family. I just never met him or we never bumped into each other to even kick it about it.” Moreover, a link-up between the 41-year-old and Snoop Dogg would be amazing to witness. As far-fetched as it sounds, even a collaboration between them would probably yield unique and potentially fiery results.

Meanwhile, the Fair Exchange, No Robbery MC also spoke on what Eminem’s support during his hospitalization meant to him. In addition, he touched on a Nas collab produced by Mac Miller that will probably never see the light of day, but felt mythical to even speak on. He’s an incredibly interesting, talented, and above all humble artist, and whether or not he’s Snoop’s cousin, he still feels like a true offspring of the game. For more news and the latest updates on Boldy James and Snoop Dogg, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: The D.O.C. Gives An Update On Snoop Dogg And Dr. Dre’s “Missionary”

[via]