Elcamino Asks Boldy James, Real Bad Man & Black Soprano Family For "No Fighting" On New Single: Stream

All these artists have closely collaborated for years at this point... is it really so surprising that they put out another quality cut?

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Elcamino No Fighting Boldy James Real Bad Man Black Soprano Family New Song Stream Hip Hop NewsElcamino No Fighting Boldy James Real Bad Man Black Soprano Family New Song Stream Hip Hop News

As far as killer posse cuts this week, Elcamino brought on a great team for the new single "No Fighting." Moreover, he's lyrically assisted by Boldy James on the cut, with production from fashion brand and music collective Real Bad Man and in collaboration with Camino's Black Soprano Family label headed by Benny The Butcher. BSF has led to many great projects in the past few years such as They Spit On Jesus, whereas Boldy's history with RBM is exemplified by some excellent LPs and EPs. As such, it's no wonder that this track ends up feeling cohesive, full of chemistry, and like another great effort from everyone involved.

As far as the production, it's a bit more old-school and deliberately boom-bap-inspired than some of Griselda's affiliates' more popular, drumless work. Nevertheless, the MCs here are able to glide with ease on the beat, accentuated by a ghostly, organ-like keyboard notes hanging in the background. Occasional vocal sample chops structure out the loop a bit further, and the short length of "No Fighting" doesn't feel neither barebones nor stretched out. As for the lyrical performances, Elcamino is a bit more lively and charismatic on here with some funny turns of phrase and more blunt lyricism. On the other hand, the "Live From The Roxy" spitter from Detroit comes across as more clever, calculated, and vivid when it comes to his word choice, descriptions, delivery, and punchlines.

Read More: Benny The Butcher Announces “Everybody Can’t Go Tour” With Boldy James: Details

Elcamino's "No Fighting" With Boldy James, Real Bad Man & Black Soprano Family: Stream

Meanwhile, we're sure that the Black Soprano Family will continue to pair up Elcamino with amazing MCs like the cut "We Here." If you haven't heard "No Fighting" yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service and check out some standout bars down below. Let us know what you thought of the track in the comments section and, as always, stick around on HNHH for the latest great music drops around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics
I could play the past block, because I'm a scrambler,
I could mumble rap, but I'm not much of a rambler,
Took my b***h from her ex, because he couldn't handle her,
So I went and made it hot like my lady fan don't work

Read More: 38 Spesh & Elcamino Team Up For Gritty New EP “Martyrs Prayer II”

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Elcamino 38 Spesh Martyrs Prayer 2 New EP Stream Hip Hop NewsSongs38 Spesh & Elcamino Team Up For Gritty New EP "Martyrs Prayer II"
elcamino they spit on jesusSongsElcamino Makes A Quick Comeback With "They Spit On Jesus"
bennySongsBenny The Butcher Rallies B$F For Their New Single "St. Maurice" Ft. El Camino & Rick Hyde
Screen Shot 2022-10-08 at 7.06.31 AMSongsElcamino & Benny The Butcher Come Together On New "80 Bills" Single: Listen