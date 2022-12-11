The Black Soprano Family is bringing more and more talent out of Buffalo, New York. The Griselda off-shoot, led by Benny the Butcher, has just released a new track. Heem, Elcamino, Rick Hyde, and Benny the Butcher himself spit on “We Here,” the latest from the Black Soprano Family. Over a chilled-out but still sharp beat, each MC delivers cold and confident bars about their success. They’ve been riding high off of it from releases like their Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama.

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 19: Music artist and executive Benny the Butcher speaks during the National Urban League 21 Pillars Tour Interrupting Racism Summit at Urban Euphoria LLC on September 19, 2022 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for National Urban League)

In addition to their prolific release schedule, the collective is also committed to honoring those who helped them on the way. DJ Shay, who is a key figure in the Buffalo hip-hop scene, tragically passed in 2020 due to COVID-19. Recently, Benny and the B$F crew spoke on his influence and good-hearted nature.

“That’s the epitome of Shay right there. He going to correct you because he take pride in mentoring the young n***as,” the Griselda rapper remarked. “So I’m saying, correcting you, pointing you in the right direction. Shay taught me, gave me my routine, too.”

Moreover, that drive and hunger is evident on “We Here.” Each MC has lines that will have you rewinding for another listen over an intoxicating beat. There’s a lot of detail in the verses, whether it’s the luxury brands they wear or their street experiences. Even if the topical focus is less grim or narrative, they still work some sharp lines in here. It’s a craft they’ve delivered consistently with singles like “297 Parkside.”

Rick Hyde opens up powerfully with “F**k them other n***as, s**t, my biggest opp was patience.” There’s also more clever metaphors, like “That’s why y’all be stayin’ out the way in this bucket of crabs.” Also, there’s some darkness in this track from moments like “I come from bad blocks, where murder was good business.”

TONIGHT ‘WE HERE’ AT 12 AM…imma jus remind you niggas who breathed life into this shit…BIG B$F & ain’t No BIGGER @BSFRecords pic.twitter.com/h0hn3RKrGs — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) December 8, 2022

You can find “We Here” by Benny the Butcher, Heem, Elcamino, and Rick Hyde on your preferred streaming service. Also, peep the music video and some standout bars below and stay tuned to HNHH for the latest heat from Buffalo.

Quotable Lyrics

Before you ever heard of Butch, I was low-key rockin’ (N***a)

Whole key coppin’, straight drop, ain’t no re-rockin’ (No re-rockin’)

Before them out of town shows, I was OT coppin’ (OT)

Had packs jumpin’ out New York, like they Obi Toppin (Like they Obi Toppin)