Benny The Butcher and the Black Soprano Family aren’t done just yet. Following an incredibly active year for all members of the collective, Benny came through with some new heat ahead of the holidays. This time, he brought along Heem B$F, Elcamino, and Rick Hyde for their new collaboration, “St. Maurice.”

Benny and co. lock in with HXXS Almxhdhi and JR Swiftz for the gritty banger. The Tana Talk 4 rapper kicks things off with a dense verse detailing street codes and the pretentious nature of the rap game before Rick Hyde, Elcamino, and Heem B$F swoop in with equally solid verses.

It feels like “St. Maurice” could be setting the stage for what’s to come from B$F in 2023. The new single comes a few short weeks after they unveiled, “We Here” alongside Elcamino and Heem B$F, Rick Hyde, and Benny.

As for Benny The Butcher, he’s still riding high off of the release of Tana Talk 4. His latest album arrived at the top of the year, alongside the single, “Johnny P’s Caddy” with J. Cole. Benny also brought an all-star of collaborators on board, such as Stove God Cooks, Diddy, Boldy James, Conway The Machine, 38 Spesh, and Westside Gunn.

Following his solo project, he rallied the Black Soprano Family for the release of their latest compilation, Long Live Shay. The project included the whole B$F roster as well as appearances from DJ Premier, Krayzie Bone, and Joe Budden, among others.

Check out the latest single from B$F below and sound off with your thoughts on “St. Maurice.”

Quotable Lyrics

Loyalty calls, don’t expect it from n***as who cheap

And little do he know, I’m a wolf to a little sheep

Heavy bars, and got a style so hard that it chisel teeth

We both in love with white girls, how about that? That’s ironic

I put him on digi’ scales, he got a tat’ of Madonna

No emblems on that big body Benz’, knew that I got her