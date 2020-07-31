Black Soprano Family
- MixtapesElcamino Makes A Quick Comeback With "They Spit On Jesus"It is the fourth album of the year for Elcamino.By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBenny The Butcher Rallies B$F For Their New Single "St. Maurice" Ft. El Camino & Rick HydeBenny The Butcher, Rick Hyde, Elcamino and Heem B$F team up on “St. Maurice.”By Aron A.
- SongsBenny The Butcher, Rick Hyde, Elcamino & Heem Drop "We Here"The Black Soprano Family, an offshoot of Griselda, have dropped a laidback and lyrically dense new single.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBenny The Butcher & Black Soprano Family Give Respect To DJ ShayBenny the Butcher and his collective say DJ Shay's influence is bigger than anyone could imagine.By Rex Provost
- NewsThe Alchemist Holds Down Production On B$F's "Pandemic Flow" With Rick Hyde, Conway & Cory GunzThe Alchemist reunites with Conway on Rick Hyde's "Pandemic Flow" alongside Cory Gunz. By Aron A.
- NewsBenny The Butcher's B$F Declare "Long Live DJ Shay" On New ProjectBlack Soprano Family join forces in tribute of DJ Shay on their new project, "Long Live DJ Shay."By Aron A.
- NewsBlack Soprano Family Drops "297 Parkside" Ahead Of Project ReleaseRick Hyde, Elcamino, and Stove God Cooks delivered some heat on this track.By Lawrencia Grose
- NewsDJ Premier, Benny The Butcher & Black Soprano Family Drop "Times Is Rough"Black Soprano Family is back with the first single off their upcoming album.By Rex Provost
- NewsGriselda & BSF Deliver Soundtrack To Forthcoming Film "Conflicted"The soundtrack features looks from Benny The Butcher, Lloyd Banks, Wale, Dave East, and many more.By Erika Marie
- NewsThe Black Soprano Family's Heem Vents On "Valerie"Heem with the bars. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsBenny The Butcher's BSF Knock Down Doors On "In Love With The Streets"Benny The Butcher introduces BSF members Heem and Jonesy on "Benny The Butcher x Gangsta Grillz Presents Black Soprano Family."By Aron A.
- NewsThe Black Soprano Family Get Real On "Grams In The Water"The Black Soprano Family gets real on "Grams In The Water," a vivid depiction of streetlife packed with stellar bars. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBenny The Butcher Links With DJ Drama For "Black Soprano Family" Mixtape"Benny the Butcher & DJ Drama Presents Black Soprano Family" is the latest Gangsta Grillz production.By Erika Marie