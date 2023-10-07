Elcamino Makes A Quick Comeback With “They Spit On Jesus”

Buffalo, New York is a city that has plenty to offer in terms of lyrical talents. One of those is Elcamino. He has not been around as long as Benny The Butcher or Westside Gunn, but he has made a name for himself. It all started for him back in 2018 with the release of his self-titled project. Over time, he has been able to work with some of the rappers with the best pen games.

Fellow New Yorks like Benny, familiar collaborators like Fuego Base, and plenty of others to list. He has quickly established a career due to his steady output of material. It is the current streaming trend in hip-hop to drop constant songs and projects. For some it is annoying, but at least Elcamino has the standout production and bars to back it up.

Listen To They Spit On Jesus From Elcamino And Black Soprano Family

In 2023 alone, he has three other projects to his name. Two of those releases came out in January just a few days apart. Leading up to They Spit On Jesus, the rapper put out two singles. "Victory" with Inspectah Deck and "Neva Gon Change" were put out just a couple of weeks ago. This fourth LP also makes it his fourth collaborative record, too. Finally, this includes the second album he has done with the Balck Soprano Family, headed by Benny The Butcher.

They Spit On Jesus Tracklist:

They Spit on Jesus (feat. Fuego Base) New Bills (feat. Benny The Butcher) Victory (feat. Inspectah Deck) For The Streets Neva Gon Change Tap In (Armani Caesar) Cry With Me All I Know (feat. Zion deLion) Ballad Started From Nothing (feat. Loveboat Luciano) 80 Bills (feat. Benny The Butcher) War Ruckas (feat. King Ralph & Havoc) The Best of Me

