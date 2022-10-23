Elcamino has had an exceedingly busy year. The Buffalo rapper has dropped three projects in 2022. In March, he joined forces with Chase Fetti on the 7-song Bethlehem. He followed that effort up with Let There Be Light in May, and ElCamino 3, which featured production from Harry Fraud, in June.

Now Elcamino is back with a laid-back EP, Gold Bricks. A whole assortment of friends join the Griselda-adjacent artist on the project, including Jae Skeese, Trav, Chanel, and Madhattan.

Gold Bricks establishes its gangster roots right off top, with an extended sample from The Godfather where Marlon Brando’s Vito Corleone discusses the fair-weather friends that come out of the woodwork when you find success. The following 7 songs find Elcamino at his most reserved, with beats to fit the mood.

In typical Griselda fashion (though Elcamino isn’t officially part of the label), the production features soul samples on soul samples. Elcamino’s delivery is matter-of-fact, take-it-or-leave-it. It’s another consistent entry from a consistent East Coast presence.

