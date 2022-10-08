September was a big month for Benny The Butcher and the Black Soprano Family what with the arrival of their Long Live DJ Shay compilation album.

If you didn’t tune into the recent arrival, it features appearances from Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, DJ Premier, The Alchemist, Jansport J, Armani Caesar, Krayzie Bone, Stove God Cooks, and Boldy James, among others – but that’s not all BSF has had to celebrate as of late.

The Butcher and his team have officially welcomed Elcamino to their ranks after spending years working alongside the lyricist, who has also contributed his work to Griselda’s output in the past.

For his first single under the BSF imprint, El teamed up with Benny on “80 Bills,” which finds them going back and forth about their wild rapper lifestyles.

“I know these n****s want to sound like the gang, but that won’t happen / They money too slow / We the Sopranos bitch, the mob, you know the record 100-0 / Pull up to eat, but she in a rush, she ready to f*ck, we order to go,” the first verse begins, only to be followed by more clever rhymes.

Stream “80 Bills” below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

N****s be ducking they murder beef, I handle my business sturdily

Little n**** do you dirtily, EMS try to get you there urgently uh

I’m known for getting it off, all the G’s they referring me

You know I put that shit on, all of the bitches preferring me