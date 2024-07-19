Benny The Butcher Drops "Summer '24" Under His Black Soprano Family Imprint

The former Griselda member is back in time for the heat of the season.

Benny The Butcher is more than just a prolific lyricist, he is also a label executive. The now Def Jam artist has been leading the charge for his Black Soprano Family since the early stages of the 2010 decade (2011-2012). Since its founding, The Butcher has brought on a lot of talent from the East Coast and his hometown of Buffalo. Some of them include Heems, Elcamino, Rick Hyde, and more. The goal for Benny was to really give his artists a true chance to really shine. Speaking to Billboard about this in 2022, he said, "There’s no ‘I’ in team; everybody holds everybody down. I’m the kind of exec that’s artist-friendly, because I give them the whole play. I let them be involved with their careers as much as possible and show them how to get to the money".

In addition to this, Benny The Butcher is also doing his part by contributing releases to BSF like "Summer '24". This track is very short, but thanks to the killer and grandiose violins and nasty boom bap drums, courtesy of Nyckles, it is still memorable. Benny's gritty performance on the 1:59 record is also a welcome addition. Even though it has been a few months since Everybody Can't Go, the Buffalo bully is here to remind everyone of his greatness in the thick of the summer months.

"Summer '24"- Benny The Butcher & Black Soprano Family

Quotable Lyrics:

It feel like Thugger already running trial but in my town it barely started

And the tension is strong

It’s like something telling me to kill soon as the weather get warm

The worst case for a veteran

As feds get involved

N****, I carry the weight with me like a medicine ball