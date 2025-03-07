Black Soprano Family Recruit ILL Tone Beats To Produce Their Stacked Record "The Outcome"

ILL Tone Beats, one of the newcomers to the Black Soprano Family, shows he's talented beyond his years with a diverse East Coast soundscape.

He's showcasing how he can present a wide range of ideas and creative instrumentals to boom-bap. There are soul chops, some rock elements, and of course, the more traditional formulas you come to expect in this subgenre. With it being a BSF project though, you know that the features are going to be plentiful. Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn , Conway the Machine, ElCamino, and Chase Fett are just a few of the familiar faces. However, also finding their way here are AZ and Ghostface Killah . There's something for everybody here, to say the least.

Benny The Butcher 's Black Soprano Family is coming together for a new collection of tracks. There are 14 of them and they all appear on The Outcome, which is the label's second project of 2025. V Don linked up with BSF in January for a seven-track tape called Sent For. This effort is entirely produced by newcomer to the label, ILL Tone Beats. He's been with them since 2023 and overall, this may be his best work.

