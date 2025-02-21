Benny The Butcher And Conway The Machine Delivers Bars On "The Pre-Game"

Benny the Butcher and Conway the Machine are absolutely diabolical on the mic. They are incredibly prolific when it comes to putting out solo material. When they team up, however, it's even better. These two know how to bring the best out in each other. They up each other's game, and the two song single that marks their latest release, The Pre-Game, is proof. Benny the Butcher and Conway team up with a producer named ILL Tone Beats for music that is every bit as gritty, soulful, and aggressive as die-hard fans could hope for.

Benny and Conway put their best foot forward with "36 Ounces and a Mercedes." First off, great title. Second, ILL Tone's production on this song is staggeringly good. The smooth sample chop that carries throughout the song serves to emphasize Benny the Butcher's wordplay. It's one of his best songs in a bit, which is saying a lot. "Pick a Side" is another excellent offering. It's meaner, with a looping piano and some classic Griselda ab-libs to satisfy the heads. We can't wait to hear what these two rappers have up next in terms of full length albums, but we're going to enjoy the hell out of these songs in the meantime.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Benny The Butcher Dominates This Gritty Song Pairing

The Pre-Game tracklist: