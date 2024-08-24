Drake & Benny The Butcher’s “Buffalo Freestyle” Vanishes From Streaming Services

Fans are disappointed.

Earlier this week, Benny The Butcher fans were greeted by a welcome surprise, the Griselda rapper's new EP Buffalo Butch, Vol. 1. The project boasts various high-profile features from the likes of Fabolous, 38 Spesh, and of course, Drake. Their long-awaited collab "Buffalo Freestyle" was a fan favorite, but sadly, it along with the rest of the EP was quickly removed from streaming services.

For obvious reasons, fans are disappointed, and wondering what happened. Reportedly, it disappeared from Spotify yesterday (August 23), and other streaming services followed shortly after. For now, it remains unclear exactly what prompted its removal, but as expected, social media users have some theories.

Fans Wonder Why Buffalo Butch, Vol. 1 Got Removed

Two tracks from the EP, the ones that do not feature Drake, are still live on Benny's YouTube channel. "Buffalo Freestyle" says it's been removed due to a copyright claim by Universal Music Group. Benny The Butcher has yet to address the debacle. This is far from the first time there have been issues with the release of the song, however. Benny first announced that he recorded a track with Drake in 2020. In 2021, he shared that they traded songs to appear on each others' projects, adding that it may not ever come out. He noted that he was frustrated by the situation, but didn't blame Drake.