38 Spesh & Elcamino Team Up For Gritty New EP “Martyrs Prayer II”

As brief as EPs can be, sometimes they are truly the distilled and absolute best parts of an artistic link-up. Here to prove that are rapper Elcamino and rapper-producer 38 Spesh, who take up bar-spitting duties and behind-the-board responsibilities respectively on Martyrs Prayer II. Moreover, if you are a fan of Griselda, you've probably heard these names before; if you're not but you love hip-hop of the Golden Age, you should check this out. It's a concise, skillful, and often reflective and dense collection of six tracks, which equal all killer and no filler. Spesh's production is dusty, nonetheless versatile, and punchy, whereas the They Spit On Jesus MC is a compelling and narratively talented spitter.

Furthermore, Martyrs Prayer II's title indicates a somber reflection on lives of crime and struggle, which is definitely reflected on a few bars and beats. Just look at the languid bass on "No Drums" or the wistful keys on "Streets Don't Love Us" for indications of that, in addition to Elcamino's wordplay and picture-painting. Of course, this chemistry between him and 38 Spesh is hardly a shocker, as they have collaborated on full-length projects to great success before. For example, there's the 2020 record Sacred Psalms, plus many other one-off tracks.

Elcamino & 38 Spesh's Martyrs Prayer II: Stream

Meanwhile, as pretty prolific figures within rap, it's also not surprising that this is just one of their various musical endeavors form 2023. For 38 Spesh, one instance of this is the aptly titled Conway The Machine collab album, Speshal Machinery. All we can hope for is that it's not the last thing they drop for the next couple of months, because this confident, grounded, and vintage take on boom-bap is always a welcome treat. If you haven't heard Martyrs Prayer II yet, find it on your preferred streaming service- and if or once you have, let us know what you think about it in down there in the comments section. If you're curious, you can also find the tracklist below. For more news on Spesh, Elcamino, and more great hip-hop releases around the clock, log back into HNHH.

Tracklist

1. Streets Don't Love Us

2. You Made It

3. Kill Switch

4. Weighing Options

5. Dope Talk

6. No Drums

