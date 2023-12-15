Tasha K Thinks Nicki Minaj's Album Rollout Could've Been Better In This Way

Tasha K is as big of a Nicki Minaj fan as anyone, but even she has her reservations about the rollout of her new album, Pink Friday 2. Moreover, she took to Twitter to voice some of her concerns and critiques, particularly with the press run behind this project. Of course, the blogger made it clear that she loves the rapper's work and what she stands for. In fact, it's a big part of the reason as to why she would hold her up to a higher standard when it comes to what she represents, highlights, and platforms. Tasha thinks that Nicki could've done a better job of uplifting female voices in the media space, but chose not to for whatever reason.

"I love tf outta Nicki Minaj and I gotta say something," Tasha K's tweet began. "Her press run is dope but it would have been even more classic if she would have included a FEMALE Media VOICE for the culture! I didn't see her sit down with NOT one WOMAN in a male dominated media industry! I'm not talking about me!

Tasha K Speaks On Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 Rollout

"I'm talking about the same thing she faces is in a male dominated rap industry!" Tasha K continued. "Angela Yee, Sherri Shepard, Jennifer Hudson, and at least one NewMedia voice! Please don'y forget the Barbie's in media that have to fight for the same rights as you! I'm in Africa on my vacation! Don't forget about the female voices that disseminate too! If I'm wrong on this, and I missed something, I will apologize for my error!" Overall, she's making quite an interesting point that others also levy at the Trinidadian MC when it comes to her rap collabs.

Meanwhile, we know that Tasha has some heavy beef with other male media figures, so this callout against that hierarchy is unsurprising. Still, what do you think about her comments on Nicki's treatment or alleged erasure of female voices in music coverage? Does she have a strong point or is this all just looking too deeply into it because she's such a huge star? Whatever the case, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. As always, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Nicki Minaj and Tasha K.

