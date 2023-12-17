Big Hit, Hit-Boy & Benny The Butcher Are "Speaking In Codes" On Fiery New Song

Big Hit just dropped his debut album The Truth Is In My Eyes, a 17-track offering executive-produced by his son, Hit-Boy. Moreover, it's a lavish, hardened, compelling, and above all engaging project with a lot of heart, grit, and palpable emotion behind it. Of course, it's also a stellar hip-hop offering with biting lyricism, some clever wordplay, and honest, vulnerable reflections on many tough topics. As far as highlights, though, one particular track really captured our ear and holds some of the catchiest and most impactful material. Furthermore, Hit seeks assistance from none other than Benny The Butcher on the track "Speaking In Codes."

Both of them have dexterous and hard-hitting verses about street life, the escape from it, and their place within the rap game. In addition, the beat that they ride over has a lot of classic rap embellishments to it, like the crisp, mid-temp, yet soulfully trap-inspired drums, plus some gorgeous instrumental samples like shimmering keys. However, we can't talk about The Truth Is In My Eyes without mentioning some other guests on here. Snoop Dogg offers Big Hit some words of advice on "Shoppin' Monster," and others include The Alchemist, Mozzy, and Jay Worthy. But what makes "Speaking In Codes" so special is just how relentless each MC is on here, and that makes it a thrilling ride from start to finish.

Big Hit, Hit-Boy & 2 Chainz

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: 2Chainz, Hit-Boy and Big Hit attend the Welcome To Collegrove Album Visual Presentation at Nya Studios on November 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Meanwhile, the chemistry between Hit and Benny The Butcher here is unsurprising. After all, the latter and the former's son have worked a lot together in the past, and they even have a lot more work together coming soon on the Griselda affiliate's upcoming new album, Everybody Can't Go. What's more is that the father-son duo's already put out great work in the past, so to see that skill here is also a treat. If you want to check out "Speaking In Codes" or this new album as a whole, you can find it on Big Hit's website and Bandcamp page here. Also, check out some standout bars from this cut down below. As always, check back in with HNHH for more amazing music releases around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm speaking in codes without moving my lips,

I speak in tongues and cross without moving them bricks,

Yeah, you know it's lick, well, now I had to break it down,

Wavin' at the border patrol, crackin' a smile

