John Legend Provides Some Words Of Encouragement On "Don't Need To Sleep"

John Legend's career has spanned for two decades now which is crazy to believe. Over that time period, the Springfield, Ohio native has been belting out glorious symphonies of sound and vocals. He showcased that he has still has plenty left in the tank not too long ago. A little over a year has passed since the release of his ninth project, LEGEND.

Essentially a self-titled project, Legend brought on the likes of JID, Ty Dolla $ign, Saweetie, Rapsody, and more. A little later on in 2022, he delivered a strong performance on Metro Boomin's HEROES & VILLAINS album. You can find him on the opening track "On Time." Now, he is shifting over to a song from a Peacock exclusive documentary.

Listen To "Don't Need To Sleep" By John Legend

We Dare To Dream is out now on the NBC affiliate streaming service. John and actress Angelina Jolie executive produced this film about refugee sports. The song is about fighting through adversity and doing whatever it takes to make your dreams become reality. It is an uplifting and inspirational song from John and deserves a listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bent but not broken

Down but not hopeless

Eyes are wide open, I know it

I don't need to sleep to dream

I've been lower than low down

Only way is up right now

