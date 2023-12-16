Bas & J. Cole Are Far From "Home Alone" On Our New Fire Emoji Playlist Update

Other artists joining the duo on "Fire Emoji" include Nicki Minaj, BADBADNOTGOOD, Latto, Lil Baby, Chow Lee, and many more.

Hip-hop never slows down, even amid the holiday season, and our new Fire Emoji playlist update rounded up the best of the best when it comes to new releases this week. First up we have Nicki Minaj, whose new album Pink Friday 2 is dominating thanks to fun tracks like "Everybody" with Lil Uzi Vert. In addition, she just dropped a Gag City Deluxe version featuring a "Beep Beep" remix with 50 Cent and a new song, "Love Me Enough," with Monica and Keyshia Cole. As such, the Barbz are helping us close our 2023 with style and energy, and they'll probably carry that energy into 2024.

Another deluxe version on Fire Emoji this week came from A$AP Twelvyy, who dropped an expanded version of his album Kid$ Gotta Eat. As far as standouts, look no further than "Yams Day," honoring the late and great A$AP Yams. Not only that, but featured guests on this track comprise of A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, and A$AP ANT, so it's truly a heartening family affair. However, when it comes to brand-new releases this week, none stand taller than Bas' new album, We Only Talk About Real S**t When We're F***ed Up. His J. Cole collab "Home Alone"– one of three on the project– is a particularly emotive and skillful highlight.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Furthermore, our Fire Emoji update also rounded up some hot singles this week, like Lil Baby's dual release: "Cr*zy" and "350." They're both dramatic and dense cuts flow-wise that set the Atlanta MC up for a proper comeback. Also, we have to mention the excellent collaboration "MiNt cHoCoLaTe" from the 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE collective, BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine. It's a gorgeous record with extravagant verses, hypnotizing flute melodies, and measured percussion.

Elsewhere, we also have the blistering new single from Luh Tyler and Latto, "The Grinch Freestyle," plus Fivio Foreign's new Jersey club flip with New York drill trio 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and Tata), "Get Deady (Offa Pill)." One of the most underrated picks here is "NIGHT WE MET," a woozy and romantic cut from Portion and Veronica Elizabeth. Finally, we have to shout out Chow Lee's rapid, ethereal, but nonetheless exciting "swag it!" Let us know in your comments what your favorite Fire Emoji inclusion was this week, and what else we missed, too. Check out the playlist above and come back to HNHH for more great music releases around the clock.

