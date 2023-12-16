Fivio Foreign Recruits Up-And-Coming Drill Trio 41 For Blistering New Single "Get Deady (Offa Pill)"

Fivio Foreign believe it or not has been a part of some truly unique moments in music this year. While there is a crowd that feels the drill subgenre all sounds fairly similar, the Brooklyn rapper is trying some new things out to spice up his style. In the middle of September, he teamed with a Japanese-based AI technology company, SOUNDRAW. They are becoming innovators in their own right, using this revolutionary formula to create beats.

He became the first rapper in the industry to work with them and roll out a single. "Doin Me" is not the only interesting thing he has accomplished, though. Fivio also worked with actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish on "Till the Club Close." Furthermore, he and GloRilla worked on the highly-maligned track, "Cha Cha Cha," from the Gangsta Art 2 album.

Listen To "Get Deady (Offa Pill)" By Fivio Foreign And 41

Now, he is making moves teaming up with a new outfit from his hometown, 41. This trio includes TaTa, Jenn Carter, and Kyle Richh. They are blending drill and Jersey club to bring something refreshing to the subset. Things began for them in 2022, so they are very fresh to the scene. But, they are making their presence felt, especially on this new single "Get Deady (Offa Pill)." It may be one of Fivio's best tracks in a minute with a rapid-fire beat and galloping synth.

Now, he is making moves teaming up with a new outfit from his hometown, 41. This trio includes TaTa, Jenn Carter, and Kyle Richh. They are blending drill and Jersey club to bring something refreshing to the subset. Things began for them in 2022, so they are very fresh to the scene. But, they are making their presence felt, especially on this new single "Get Deady (Offa Pill)." It may be one of Fivio's best tracks in a minute with a rapid-fire beat and galloping synth.

Quotable Lyrics:

Since she dissin' she got me pissed off

Why these opp n****s doin' my d**k for?

He was dissin', that's what he got hit for

B**** I'm the Ripp, so I'm droppin' the pitchfork

B**** I'm with fivi with two German b*****s

It's crazy as f***, we met em' at the deli

