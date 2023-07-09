A$AP Twelvyy is back with a vengeance on his latest album Kid$ Gotta Eat, a 15-track offering of intricate rhymes and varied production. Moreover, this is his first full-length project since 2020’s Noon Yung, so it’s been a really long time since we’ve heard from him in this capacity. Fortunately, Kid$ Gotta Eat contains a little bit of everything: drumless introspection, bass-heavy trap bangers, boom-bap-style throwbacks, and even some Jersey club-reminiscent cuts in there. In addition, there are a few songs here that pull heavily from should and R&B, whether thanks to its samples or the instrumentation itself.

As such, this album flows quite erratically from track to track, but each track still has the potential to sink you into it within seconds. Also, some smooth transitions between songs make the experience a little more easily digestible for those who want to stay on one speed. Overall, it’s also a compelling collection of personal narratives, whether about ASAP Twelvyy’s neighborhood, his career come-up, or his observations of his surroundings. While this is a tried and true formula for an established career’s release, the New York MC still shows his hunger and writing ability on here. Elsewhere, he’s still able to fit a banger quite well with varied flows and a confident delivery.

ASAP Twelvyy’s Kid$ Gotta Eat

Meanwhile, features include Roc Marciano, A$AP NAST, Jay Worthy, Zacari, Annalise Azadian, and a couple more solid appearances. If you haven’t tuned into the A$AP Mob in a while, let this be your point of rediscovery for some solid hip-hop of many different styles. On that note, find Kid$ Gotta Eat on your preferred streaming service and peep the tracklist below. Also, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on ASAP Twelvyy.

Tracklist

1. Jus Left Harlem

2. Grand Concourse (with Zacari)

3. You Know the Name

4. Kid$ Gotta Eat

5. Always Us

6. Adventure Time (with Roc Marciano)

7. Good Good

8. LOML (with Zeina Mates)

9. Venetian Rose (with Jay Worthy)

10. Pink and Needlz (with SG Batman)

11. Pass the Torch

12. F**k U Pay Me (with Lunchbox, Og Don 99 & HoodFly Mike)

13. As I Am (with Annalise Azadian)

14. Where Nast Album? (with A$AP NAST)

15. Breakfast at Sylvia’s

