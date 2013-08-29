asap
- MusicSuspects In ASAP Press Murder Sentenced To Decades In PrisonThe two men had shot the A$AP Mob member in the head, and he died years later from a seizure caused by the shooting's head injury.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesASAP Twelvyy Proclaims That "Kids Gotta Eat" On New AlbumHopefully this skill-filled and varied project sets up a great year for the A$AP Mob.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsASAP TyY Drops Timely Track "1990"The A$AP Mob member articulates his past year on his new track.By Yoni Yardeni
- MusicA$AP Illz Says A$AP Ferg Isn't A$AP Anymore: "That N***a Burnt Out"A$AP Ferg may no longer be part of the A$AP Mob after A$AP Illz called him out on Instagram and exposed some text messages.By Alex Zidel
- MusicA$AP Rocky Teases Track From Upcoming Album: ReportIs A$AP Rocky album's finally on the way?By Aida C.
- SportsDallas Cowboys Want To Extend Amari Cooper's Contract ASAP: ReportAmari Cooper was the answer all along.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentA$AP Bari Sues Sexual Assault Accuser For Defamation & Civil Extortion: ReportA$AP Bari is going after Jane Doe. By Chantilly Post
- NewsFamous Dex And A$AP Rocky Play With Fire On "Pick It Up"Famous Dex and A$AP Rocky deliver some heat.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicA$AP Rocky Signs Partnership Deal With Under ArmourA$AP Rocky makes his new Under Armour partnership official. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicA$AP Rocky Promises "New Album Coming ASAP!"A$AP Rocky teases a new album dropping soon. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsSki Mask The Slump God Unleashes "No Tilt" With A$AP Ferg & Lil YachtySki Mask the Slump God recruits A$AP Ferg and Lil Yachty for "No Tilt."By Aron A.
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God, Lil Yachty & A$AP Ferg Are Dropping New Song TonightSki Mask The Slump God, A$AP Ferg, & Lil Yachty are dropping something tonight.By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosPlayboi Carti & A$AP Rocky Lick Shots In "New Choppa"What happens when A$AP Rocky asks Playboi Carti about his favorite gun?By Mitch Findlay
- MusicA$AP Rocky & A$AP Bari Spotted Leaving FYF Fest TogetherA week after Rocky seemingly dissed Bari, the A$AP crewmates appear to have made peace. By Angus Walker
- NewsRed LeanListen to a short but snappy banger from Playboi Carti: "Red Lean." By Angus Walker
- NewsThe Yams-Dedicated A$AP Foundation Strives To Raise Awareness On Drug AbuseCelebrate A$AP Yams' birthday by donating to the A$AP Foundation, which seeks to remedy drug abuse with increased awareness and prevention tactics. By Angus Walker
- NewsStriveListen to the new single from ASAP Ferg's upcoming album "Always Strive and Prosper."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsA$AP Ferg Shares "Always Strive & Prosper" ArtworkA$AP Ferg shares the artwork to his long-awaited sophomore album "Always Strive & Prosper." By Angus Walker
- NewsPoppin BottlesListen to a new collab from Twelvy & Ant: "Poppin Bottles." By Angus Walker
- NewsNew LevelA$AP Ferg gets Future on his latest single "New Level." By Angus Walker
- NewsTatted AngelA$AP Ferg releases his first new track in over a year, "Tatted Angel," produced by Hit-Boy. By Angus Walker
- NewsASAP Rocky Charged After Allegedly Slapping Female Fan [Update: Rocky Avoids Charges]ASAP Rocky has been charged with assault for allegedly slapping a female fan at the Made In America festival.By Trevor Smith
- InterviewsASAP Rocky Comments On Security Scuffle AT VMAsASAP Rocky comments briefly on his red carpet confrontation at the MTV VMAs.By Trevor Smith