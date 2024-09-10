Ferg Brings The Energy On His Latest Single "Off White Rozay"

Ferg continues to deliver some dope singles.

Ferg has officially dropped A$AP from his name, which has led to some confusion and speculation among fans. However, none of this has stopped him from dropping new music. Overall, the last few months have seen Ferg deliver a plethora of intriguing new songs that have piqued the interest of fans. For now, it remains unclear whether or not a new album is on the horizon. What we do know, is that Ferg is still very much interested in blessing his fanbase with some new music. For instance, this morning, he dropped off a new banger called "Off White Rozay."

This is a song that is filled with off the wall production that is most certainly going to take you a few bars to get used to. However, once it clicks, it really falls into place. Meanwhile, Ferg brings a ton of energy to the song, which is always appreciated. His energy has always been on point, but that is especially true on this latest cut. This is the kind of song you could hear at a house party, and we're sure Ferg had that in mind while recording the track. Only time will tell whether or not this run of singles culminates in a new project.

Let us know what you think of this new Ferg track, in the comments section down below. Do you approve of the new direction that the artist is going in? How do you feel about the fact that Ferg has dropped "A$AP" from his name? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Ferg is Back

