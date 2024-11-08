FERG Gives Fans His Most Vulnerable Album Yet With "DAROLD"

Don't sleep on this one.

FERG is back. The former ASAP Mob standout has been through a lot over the last few years. The most obvious of which is a name change. FERG has dropped from the ASAP from his stage name, which has allowed him to focus more on his craft as an individual. DAROLD, his latest album, is an example of this focus. The rapper manages to take his signature sound and refine it. The attempts to water his singular talents down with mainstream sounds has largely dissipated, and in its place is a batch of fun and off kilter songs.

FERG has generally been viewed as the goofy yin to ASAP Rocky's yang. The rapper gets a bit more serious on DAROLD, however. Songs like "Casting Spells" and "Pool" are shocking admissions of stress and guilt set to somber, piano-driven beats. "Pool" is an especially poignant song about struggling with the desire to prove oneself as traditionally masculine. It's a beautiful track, and one that would've been inconceivable coming from FERG just five years ago. The production on the album is uniformly stripped down, which proves to be a smart decision. FERG is an expressive emcee, and he sounds best when he has simple beats to anchor his ad-libs. This is evident on the bangers "Allure" and "Thought I Was Dead," which has nothing to do with the new Tyler, The Creator song of the same name.

FERG Reflects On His Troubled Life And Career

DAROLD tracklist:

  1. Light Work
  2. Thought I Was Dead
  3. Alive :( (featuring Dapper Don)
  4. Allure (featuring Future & Mike WiLL Made-It)
  5. Demons (featuring Denzel Curry)
  6. Messy
  7. French Tips (featuring Coco Jones)
  8. Dead Homies (featuring BLK PRL & Elmiene)
  9. Casting Spells (featuring Mary J. Blige)
  10. Pool (featuring Elmiene)
  11. Chosen (featuring Mary J. Blige & Shay Rock)
  12. DAROLD

