Asap Ferg Announces "Darold" Album With Features From Future, Denzel Curry, Mary J. Blige, & More

The tracklist is here.

A$AP Ferg, or shall we say FERG, is prepping to drop a new solo album this Friday called DAROLD. The November 8 release will put an end to an extended LP absence that has lasted for a little over four years now. Floor Seats II was that project, but it was a pretty short listen at just 11 songs and 31 minutes. It's a formula that he's seemingly sticking to once again as this body of work will be 11 also and will almost assuredly have a similar runtime. Nevertheless, it's great to one of the biggest faces of the A$AP Mob back in this setting even with how enjoyable his recent loosies, singles, and features have been lately.

Speaking of singles, FERG has dropped two from it so far, which include "Allure" with Future and Mike WiLL Made-It and "Thought I Was Dead." The aptly named track is most likely going to be the last one, but it was the perfect cliffhanger for what's to hopefully come. FERG has been sounding pretty good for the last year or so, so fans should be in for treat with DAROLD. That also may be true in terms of the guests as well because there are some big names on deck.

Asap Ferg's Darold Has Some Nice Guests

The New York rapper dropped the tracklist to his Instagram account over the weekend and the East Coast ties are strong here. Him and Denzel Curry will continue to build on their growing connection on "Demons," so that should be a fun one. Mary J. Blige will make two appearances with her contributions landing on "Casting Spells" and "Chosen." Multi-talented artist of Harlem Bloody Osiris lands on the opening cut with DD Osama, who is one of New York drill's youngest faces. But mixing things up regionally are Coco Jones, as well as rising UK singer Elmiene. Overall, it's a big moment for A$AP Ferg and it should be one of the strongest releases in another strong upcoming weekend for hip-hop.