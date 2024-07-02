FERG Drops Rambunctious Banger "FERG STRONG"

This single came out of nowhere, as the New York native announced it on his Instagram alongside a intense workout video. FERG along with some close friends are getting a full body pump at a local park it appears. "FERG STRONG" perfectly embodies that visual, as the record is extremely intense and aggressive from beginning to end. The beat, provided by tweektune, is loud but not over the top. The drum pattern, rumbling 808s, and swirling synths create a fire environment for FERG to roam in. In typical fashion, he brings various cadences and loads of energy. Hopefully, "FERG STRONG" gets a wider release. However, he seems content with keeping it limited. Right now, you can find the banger on Soundcloud and YouTube. The latter is provided below so go run it up.