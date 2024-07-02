FERG Drops Rambunctious Banger "FERG STRONG"

After such a long hiatus from two of the A$AP Mob's biggest stars, it is great to see them back in action this year. In terms of A$AP Rocky, he is presumably dropping his long-awaited album DON'T BE DUMB on August 30. His fourth studio tape will end a six-year drought and will be the follow-up to 2018's TESTING. As for A$AP Ferg, aka FERG, he has been active on the singles and features front in 2024. He made his return a little over a month ago with the YouTube exclusive release, "MDMX". Since then, the "Shabba" lyricist has gone on to put out two more solo cuts and features for Trae Tha Truth and Denzel Curry. However, FERG is showing that he does not intend on slowing down anytime soon as he drops off "FERG STRONG".
This single came out of nowhere, as the New York native announced it on his Instagram alongside a intense workout video. FERG along with some close friends are getting a full body pump at a local park it appears. "FERG STRONG" perfectly embodies that visual, as the record is extremely intense and aggressive from beginning to end. The beat, provided by tweektune, is loud but not over the top. The drum pattern, rumbling 808s, and swirling synths create a fire environment for FERG to roam in. In typical fashion, he brings various cadences and loads of energy. Hopefully, "FERG STRONG" gets a wider release. However, he seems content with keeping it limited. Right now, you can find the banger on Soundcloud and YouTube. The latter is provided below so go run it up.
