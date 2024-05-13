Ferg Drops ASAP From His Name For New Release, "MDMX": Fans React

Ferg has shared his first song since dropping the ASAP moniker from his name, prompting surprise and concern from fans of the group on social media. The long-time ASAP Mob member shared a music video for the track, "MDMX," on his YouTube page, on Monday.

Fans had mixed responses to the move. Many expressed their shock such as one user who commented on the video: "Ferg took A$AP out his name???" Another fan remarked: "Damn the Era of Ferg (No ASAP)." Others were more confident in Ferg choosing to carve his own path. "It's weird without A$AP, but guess he went his own way," one fan commented. One more wrote: "A$AP not being in his name isn't that big a deal, the spirit of the collective died with Yams. Good to see Ferg back at it."

Ferg Performs With ASAP Rocky At Yams Day

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 17: (L-R) A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, and Jim Jones perform at Yams Day 2020 at Barclays Center on January 17, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Ferg previously announced his decision to drop ASAP from his name after inking a deal with JAY-Z's Roc Nation back in 2021. In a press release from the time, the imprint said: “Ferg is very much still part of the Mob, and is A$AP Ferg within A$AP Mob… Ferg as an individual artist and with his solo career is Ferg.” In that vein, Ferg recently linked up with ASAP Rocky on Instagram Live to tease new music.

Ferg Shares Music Video For "MDMX"

Rocky previously discussed his relationship with Ferg during an appearance on Drink Champs in 2020. He said at the time: "Everything’s lovely, man. We all blessed to be here. Everybody doing they thing and everybody’s eclectically kind of like progressively being creative, doing they own thing… The hardest thing to do is to keep a group together and sh*t like that. That’s the hardest thing, bro." Be on the lookout for further updates on Ferg on HotNewHipHop.

