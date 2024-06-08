Real Boston Richey Has Hefty Baggage On "Help Me"

The Freebandz signee delivers one of his most personal tracks to date.

When you think of the music that Real Boston Richey provides, your mind will probably go to violent trap bangers. It makes sense though. He is cut from the same cloth as Future, who he is in fact signed to. Because of this, the Freebandz MC hailing from Tallahassee, Florida has a slightly different take on rap sound from there. He brings the Atlanta approach to the Sunshine State for sure. However, things are little different for Real Boston Richey on "Help Me". Sure, he is riding an 808 heavy instrumental. That is not the revelation here.

Instead, Richey is getting painfully personal. This thematic and tonal change might be why the song is popping off right now. Since its release, it has racked up over 729,000 views on YouTube, good for #18 on trending for music. Real Boston Richey comes across as troubled and helpless searching for answers to his problems. His delivery makes his bars extremely convincing. "Why I ain't got no hit song yet? 'Cause I guess it ain't my time yet / Promise to stay down with this s*** until my eyes go blind, yeah". If this is a shift in Richey's career, we are here for it.

Listen To "Help Me" By Real Boston Richey

Quotable Lyrics: