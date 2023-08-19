Real Boston Richey Drops Banger “Keep On Gettin It”

Real Boston Richey is back with his eighth single of 2023 and his third since the release of his sophomore album Public Housing, Pt. 2. That is indeed a sequel to his debut Public Housing, put out in 2022. “Keep on Gettin It” is like a lot of his music, it is a trap banger, with heavy 808s and loud kickdrums, laced with lyrics about drugs, violence, and sex. However, talking about sex is something that is a bit of an NSFW topic that Richey should be avoiding from now on.

A few months ago the Tallahassee, Florida-born rapper put himself in a terrible situation on social media. On his XXL Freshman Cypher, Richey rapped about wanting to have intimate moments with his cousin. He rapped, “Always been a freaky jit, trying to f*** my cousin under the covers.” It is something that he will have to live with from now on.

Read More: Marlon Wayans Details NSFW Fantasy About “Orange Is The New Black” Star Taryn Manning Amid Affair Drama

Who Is Real Boston Richey?

However, even with a terrible moment like that, his rise to fame as a rapper will most likely not hinder his progress. Especially when you have the co-sign of Atlanta legend and trap icon Future behind you. Additionally, the release of his debut mixtape Public Housing in August 2022 showed his ability to work with the best. Features from Moneybagg Yo, Future, and Lil Durk, proves he is here to stay.

What are your thoughts on this new track, “Keep on Gettin It,” by Real Boston Richey? What is your favorite song by him? Does he deserve more respect as a trap artist compared to the rest? We want to hear all of your thoughts and opinions, so be sure to leave them in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH for all the hottest song releases and breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Can’t let him hold the strap, it went down, he done froze with it

Every time I make another hundred, I get more b*****s

I f*** that b**** up off that Henny, got control in it

“Why your car so tinted out?” ‘Cause I got ‘bows in it

You know I f*** with Herbo and them ’cause I got no limits

Read More: Jake Paul Claims He Would Have Killed Nate Diaz If Boxing Match Had Been A Street Fight